Exactly a week after suspending the activities of Twitter in Nigeria, the federal government has signed on Koo App.

Koo App is the Indian alternative of Twitter.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had announced the ban on Twitter, stating that the microblogging platform was a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on new and digital media, Bashir Ahmed, also signed up on Koo App

