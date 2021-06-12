Football fans across the globe can look forward to an exciting month of non-stop football action, as Euro 2020 begins. Will England shine? Will France dominate? Or can Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal to another Euro title? The group stage matches will feature players of African descent. SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to this continental showpiece. Here are some of the players with African roots to look out for at Euro2020.

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland and Nigeria)

Manuel Akanji was born in Switzerland to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father. He made two appearances for the

Switzerland U-20 national team in 2014 and has grown to become a dependable centre back for the Swiss national team and Borussia Dortmund.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands and Ghana)

Depay was born in 1994 to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother. Depay made his international debut in a World Cup qualification match in 2013 and has become an integral part of the Dutch national team.

England’s defender Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the opening goal during the international friendly football match between England and Austria at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, north-east England on June 2, 2021. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / POOL / AFP)

Bukayo Saka (England and Nigeria)

Bukayo Saka was born in London to Nigerian parents. The young winger is being touted as not only the future of Arsenal but also the English national team. The winger will be out to give the English team a nudge with some special Euro 2020 performances. N’Golo Kanté (France and Mali)

N’Golo Kanté was born in Paris, but his roots can be traced to Mali. At the moment, Kante is considered one of the best midfielders on the planet and will be expected to be a driving force in the French national team.

Belgium’s forward Romelu Lukaku jogs during their MD-1 training session at Petrovskly Stadium in St Petersburg on June 11, 2021 on the eve of their UEFA EURO 2020 match against Russia. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

One of the players of African descent, Romelu Lukaku is hoping to lead Belgium to victory in today’s Euro 2020 match against Russia

Photo: goal.com

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium and Congo)

Romelu Lukaku hails from the Congo in Central Africa and will represent Belgium at the Euros 2020. Lukaku is in the form of his life, having helped Inter wrest control of Serie A back from Juventus, outshining Ronaldo and Ibrahimović in the process. The Belgian striker will hope to power the Belgium team to their first major international trophy. Lukaku scored the winner in the friendly against Croatia to take his international tally to an astonishing 60 goals from 93 matches.

The 24 competing teams have been divided into six groups, with the Group F being labelled the ‘Group of Death’ for containing three former Euro champions: Germany, France, Portugal – and two-time FIFA World Cup runner-up Hungary.





