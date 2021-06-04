By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has hinted of a fresh plot to silence Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu.

OYC claim was contained in a statement issued by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Secretary General Comrade Obinna Achionye and made available to Vanguard on Friday.

He alleged that there was a sinister plot to silence Mbaka over his recent outspokenness against the powers that be.

“Mbaka’s life is so dear and precious to millions of Nigerians and for that nothing should happen to him.

“We know that those after him have not given up, their next plan now will be to come for his life,” the group warned.

The group also accused the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga of allowing himself to be used against his own priest.

They said, “Former Bishop Eneje in all his holiness took care of the adoration ministry and handed over to Bishop Gbuji, who continued in like manner, by treating Fr. Mbaka as a loving father.

“But in the case of Bishop Onaga it has been a different thing; We ask the Bishop- what is going on, why should you allow the adoration ministry to suffer unnecessarily in your own time?

Also Read: Bandits demand N30m ransom for 2 kidnapped Kaduna nurses after collecting N10m

“The Bishop is busy doing atonement for the glasses broken at the hotel in the Bishop’s Court, but has there been any effort from him to remedy the broken hearts, souls of the poor masses who are beneficiaries of the adoration ministry and Fr. Mbaka’s charity? What of those in school on his charity and those who depend on him for their daily bread and daily spiritual nourishment, what of the poor masses?

“The adoration ministry is now like a sheep without a shepherd, the tension continues to heighten, as the whole country is in crisis.”

The youth urged the Bishop to consider millions of people affected by the 30 days punishment given to Fr. Mbaka, including orphans and the less-privileged.

“Fr Emmanuel Obinna (Ebube Muonso) of Onitsha Archdiocese and Fr. Smart Nwosu of Nnewi Diocese and other catholic priests have in one way or the other blessed Mazi Nnamdi Nkanu, why is Fr. Mbaka’s own different?

“Why is it difficult for Bishop Onaga to hands-off Mbaka and stop playing the card of the federal government and Princess who want to destroy the church and cause a crisis in Enugu,” the said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...