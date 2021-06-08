By Providence Adeyinka

Project Management Institute (PMI), an association for project management professionals, has announced the launch of ‘Wicked Problem Solving’, a brand-new course and tool kit in partnership with design thinking thought leader and technology pioneer Tom Wujec.

The course guides individuals and organisations to build the essential skills of modern creative collaboration. The tool kit then equips them with a clear, visual system to untangle a vast range of business problems using what they learned.

Wicked Problem Solving distills the complexity of collaborative knowledge work into a set of simple principles, plays, and paths they can follow to solve pressing challenges, become effective team leaders, and integrate innovation and creativity into their workflow. “By incorporating Wicked Problem Solving into our portfolio of tools and resources, PMI continues to provide innovative ways to deliver value and solve problems,” says Sunil Prashara, President and CEO, PMI.

The full program provides a breadth of useful, and engaging material, along with downloadable tools including: A comprehensive video program made up of twenty core lessons with hours of content highlighting the principles and practical techniques of Wicked Problem Solving, delivered through engaging live action and animations.

