Police arrest 63 suspected thugs PHOTO: NAN

The police command in Kano State has arrested 63 suspected thugs and drug dealers in a clearance operation across the eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano metropolis.

The state spokesperson for the police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

He said the persons included 42 suspected notorious thugs (Yan Daba) and 21 drug dealers, adding that they were arrested from May 30 to June 1.

He said the clearance operation was part of efforts to rid the state of all forms of criminality, especially thuggery and drug abuse.

Haruna said a large quantity of arms, illicit drugs (Tramadol) worth N29.9 million and exol tablets worth N3.2 million were recovered during the operation.

Meanwhile, community policing stakeholders in the state have pledged to cooperate with the police to make the state safer.

They made the pledge at a meeting across the 11 area commands of the state with heads of security agencies and hunters’ association.

Yoruba and Igbo leaders, political party leaders and chairmen of the eight metropolitan LGAs attended the meeting.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, commended the stakeholders for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation.

“Currently with a very low crime rate, serene and peaceful atmosphere in the state, the police will continue to remain steadfast and resolute in safeguarding lives and property,’’ Dikko said.



