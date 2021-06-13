.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The FCT Police Command has arrested five (5) suspects for kidnapping along Tungan-maje, Bwari and Kwali-Kuje axis.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer named the suspects to include Usman Musa 20years, Bello Musa 21years and Haruna Alhassan 22years all male.

They were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad during an intelligence-led operation.

The PPRO said “The suspects who belong to a notorious syndicate of kidnappers confessed their involvements in the recent abductions along Bwari-Byzahin, Kuje-Kwali axis and Niger State.

“Exhibits recovered from them are: cash sum of one million, two hundred and seventy-five thousand naira (N1,275,000) paid as ransom by their victims, three (3) mobile phones, charms, three (3) wrist watches and two caps”.

“Relatedly, one Lawal Abdullahi 25years and Abdul Alhassan 19years both male, were arrested for being linked to the kidnappings along Tunga-maje axis.

“The duo also confessed to threatening some residents of Tunga-Maje to pay ‘ransom’ to avoid being kidnapped. Exhibits recovered are: one (1) mobile phone.

While noting that “All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation”, the Police implores FCT residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress for prompt action.

They are to do so through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352

