•Ortom disappointed with Buhari’s shirking of responsibility

•NLTP will end herders, farmers clash, says MACBAN Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of 12 persons in a new residential area of Kofar Gayan–Kofar Kona axis of Zaria on Saturday night.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammad Jalige, said: “Yes there was an incident in Zaria and some of the victims were rescued.”

On whether the kidnappers have reached out for ransom, Jalige said that in most cases the families of the victims usually choose not to disclose the dealings between them and the kidnappers. He, however, disclosed that effort was on to secure the release of those still held.

It was gathered that eight residents, mostly males, were kidnapped from one house. Daughter of one of the abductees, Hafsat Kusfa, said the bandits broke into their home around midnight and went from room to room bringing out all the occupants, and thereafter, assembled them in the compound.

She explained that the kidnappers, who invaded their house with guns and machetes, spoke Fulani language among themselves and Hausa language when they needed to talk to their captives.

“They took away my father, mother, sister and brothers. In all, they took eight people from our residence. We also saw some of their colleagues bringing out other people, mostly males, from our neighbourhood and later went away with them.”

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the statement credited to him that state governors should tackle security challenges in their states. Ortom stated this at the weekend in a press conference organised by the state to mark the 2021 Democracy Day.

The governor said it was wrong for the President to have said he would hands off security issues affecting states, even as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Ortom vowed that the sustained attacks on Benue communities by marauding herdsmen would not compel the state to repeal the Anti-Open Grazing Law. “Instead, we will soon amend the law to increase the penalties against offenders,” he added.

BUT Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Kaduna State chapter, has said that the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) will bring lasting peace between the herders and farmers in the state.

The Director of Media and Publicity, MACBAN, Ibrahim Zango, said the much anticipated implementation of the NLTP by the Federal Government was yet to take off in Kaduna, urging the government to immediately facilitate the development of the grazing reserves and cattle routes in the state.

Zango told The Guardian at the weekend that “there are existing grazing reserves in the state,” which needed total transformation and development in line with the Federal Government’s plan.

Like this: Like Loading...