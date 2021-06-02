By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the killing of AIG Christopher Dega, rtd, an aide to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The deceased was reportedly shot and killed at the Bukuru area of Jos South local government area, on Monday evening and the Police stated some suspects have been arrested and investigation has commenced.

It was gathered that the deceased was a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security.

It was not clear if his coming to Jos had anything to do the ongoing meeting of citizens of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States and the FCT in Jos for the public hearing of House of Representatives Committee on constitution review.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba stated, “The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd). On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot. He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 1930hrs. Some suspects have been arrested. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”

