Kwara State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the rape and murder of a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, Olajide Omowumi Blessing, at her residence.

The deceased was said to be residing with her elder sister at Tanke area of Ilorin.

Until her death, Olajide was a student of Agricultural Science Department from Oke-Opin community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, gave details of the killing of the deceased.

He said: “The deceased stayed with her elder sister. The elder sister came back from work at about 06:00pm on Tuesday and complained that she had tried to reach her on the phone several times but couldn’t as the phone kept ringing.

“She came back from work to find the door of her apartment locked and couldn’t gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door. She then called some neighbours who helped to open the door. They all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back, and her mouth gagged. She was met naked, bruises were noticed on her private part, her mouth was covered, among others.

Besides, a note was said to have been written on a piece of paper placed on her chest containing a message, “UNILORIN doesn’t forgive.”



