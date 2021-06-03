By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City The Nigerian Police, on Wednesday, said it had discovered some cells of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in two senatorial districts of Edo State.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South-South Zone of Operation Restore Peace of the police force, DIG Moses Jitoboh made this disclosure at the stakeholders meeting in Benin City.

He listed the areas to include Ologbo, Okhuae, Igbanke, Iguolaba, Abudu in Edo South senatorial district and Igueben and Ubiaja in Edo Central senatorial district.

READ ALSO: IPOB agitation: We won’t be fooled over Buhari’s deleted tweet – Lai Mohammed He commended the peaceful atmosphere in Edo thus far, adding that the Police were ready to ensure there was no breakdown of law and order in the zone.

He said: “There is no way Police can be effective without the support of the people, especially the traditional rulers.

“Vigilante is one thing the society needs, we cannot do without them, there must be synergy between the Police and the vigilante.”

In response to some issues raised by some stakeholders on the activities of vigilante groups, the DIG said there would be proper profiling of members of the vigilante groups operating in several parts of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...