Breaking News

Police Fire Teargas As Protesters Gather At Gani Fawehinmi Park In Lagos

By
0
Views: Visits 5

By Editor

12 June 2021   |   10:19 am

Related

Lalong inaugurates projects to mark 6 years in office

3 hours ago  Nigeria

1,300 Oyo women benefit from entrepreneurship training programme – Makinde

3 hours ago  Nigeria

Pro-Buhari protesters hit the streets in Abuja

2 hours ago  Nigeria

Policemen fired teargas as protesters have arrived at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota, Lagos State, as Nigeria marks Democracy Day.

x

The protesters gathered at the park on Saturday morning despite the heavy presence of security officials.

The June 12 protestes were seen carrying different placards with inscriptions including “Buhari must go” and “End Bad Government.”

x

The protest was organized to demand good governance and also the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

x

x


In this article:

#June12protest

Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421


No comments yet

June 12: CSOs, Students Hold Rally Amidst Tight Security In Osun

Previous article

DEMOCRACY AND  GOVERNANCE –  “A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING   OF WHAT  NIGERIANS  WANT”  

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News