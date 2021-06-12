By Editor

Policemen fired teargas as protesters have arrived at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota, Lagos State, as Nigeria marks Democracy Day.

The protesters gathered at the park on Saturday morning despite the heavy presence of security officials.

The June 12 protestes were seen carrying different placards with inscriptions including “Buhari must go” and “End Bad Government.”

The protest was organized to demand good governance and also the protection of fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

