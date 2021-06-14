[FILES]

The Police Command in Kaduna State says that some of its operatives have foiled a robbery attack, recoverd ammunitions and an operational vehicle from the suspects. The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) , ASP Mohammed Jalige, stated this in a statement he released to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that the incident happened on Sunday at Jada Road in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna South Local Government area of the metropolis.

“On June 13 2021 at about 0500 hours, the Command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer in Tudun Wada, that some armed men had invaded Jada Road in a bid to commit heinous crime in the area.

“In view of the report, some Police patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

“The Officers involved were very tactical in their responses and their operational sagacity succeeded in repelling the attack,” he said.

Jalige said that the operatives recovered 24 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, and 30 polymer-cased 12-guage shotgun shells from the suspects.

He said that a Toyota Corolla LE, Ash colour, with Reg.No. ABJ 704 MX; a driving licence and some ATM cards were also recovered from the suspects.

Jalige disclosed that some of the suspects escaped after sustaining bullet wounds.

“The Command is, therefore, requesting for information about any persons found with bullet wounds, such should be reported to the Police for immediate action,” he said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...