Police Foil Robbery Attack In Kaduna 

The Police Command in Kaduna State says  that some of  its operatives have  foiled a  robbery attack, recoverd ammunitions and an operational vehicle from  the suspects. The Command’s  Public Relations Officer (PRO) , ASP Mohammed Jalige,  stated this  in a statement he released to newsmen  on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that  the incident happened on Sunday at Jada Road in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna South Local Government area of the metropolis.

“On June 13  2021 at about 0500 hours,  the Command received a distress call through the  Divisional Police Officer in Tudun Wada, that  some  armed men had  invaded Jada Road in a bid to commit heinous crime in the area.

“In view of the report, some  Police patrol teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

“The Officers involved were very tactical in their  responses and their operational sagacity succeeded in repelling the attack,” he said.

Jalige said that  the operatives  recovered   24 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, and  30 polymer-cased 12-guage shotgun shells from the suspects.

He said that a Toyota Corolla LE, Ash colour,  with Reg.No. ABJ 704 MX; a driving licence and some  ATM cards were also recovered from the suspects.

Jalige disclosed that some of the suspects escaped after sustaining bullet wounds.

“The Command is, therefore, requesting for information about any persons  found with bullet wounds, such should be reported to the Police for immediate action,” he said.




