A joint military and police team on Sunday morning, June 6, killed six suspected gunmen alleged to have attempted an attack on the Imo State Police Command headquarters.

According to The Nation, the police have identified one of the six men killed during the attempted attack as Joseph Uka Nnachi, aka Dragon.

He is alleged to be killer-squad commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The police claimed Dragon was responsible for over 70 percent of the killings in the southeast.

It was also alleged that four AK47 rifles were recovered from the deceased, said to have been conveyed in a bus for the operation before they were repelled.

The police allege that the other five suspects killed alongside Dragon were his key men.

The police said: “Four Ak47 rifles all belonging to Police officers they killed in two police stations, six bombs, 2000 rounds of AK47 ammunition, seven AK47 magazines, two operational buses one loaded with explosive recovered.

“The joint teams of the police and army gallantly fought and neutralized the IPOB/ESN Terrorists after several minutes of fierce gun battle along Works Road, near the Police Headquarters.

“All the charms the notorious killer Joseph Uka Nnachi aka Dragon, a native of Ebonyi State and his group were using which they so much believed in have failed them once more.”

Like this: Like Loading...