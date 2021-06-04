[FILES] Nigeria Police. Photo: TWITTER/GOVWIKE

The Katsina State Police Command has neutralised five bandits at Wurma and Yarbudu villages, Kurfi Local Council Area of Katsina State, and recovered six of their operational motorcycles. Spokesperson for the command, SP Gambo Isah, told newsmen yesterday that the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, during a gunfire exchange between the bandits and security agents.

In a statement, he called on residents of frontline communities to cooperate with the police to help tackle banditry and related criminality.

He stated: “On June 2, 2021 about 1730hrs, bandits numbering over 150, on motorbikes, with AK-47 rifles, attacked Wurma and Yarbudu villages. A team of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel stationed at Wurma engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and repelled their attack.”

According to him, one of the bandits was neutralised and many escaped with gunshot wounds. One operational motorcycle of the bandits was also recovered.

He added that policemen, led by the Area Commander of Dutsinma, blocked the bandits’ escape route at Yarbudu village and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with bullet wounds. In the course of profiling the scene, four bandits were neutralised and five of their motorcycles recovered.”

However, the command urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies at the frontline of the war against terror by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms, informants and other essential commodities.

It assured of its commitment in the ongoing fight against recalcitrant bandits.





