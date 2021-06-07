The Police Command in Delta has apprehended four suspected armed robbers and recovered arms in the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

Bright identified the suspects as: Efe Oyenikoro; Felix George; Emmanuel Job and Joan Yapiteghe.

He said that the suspects were arrested on June 5 by the police who were on a stop and search on the busy Patani-Bayelsa Expressway.

“On June 5, 2021 at about 2130hours, men of the Police Command in Delta while on stop and search on Patani-Bayelsa Road, intercepted a Sienna bus with Reg. No.LSR 813 XL with four occupants.

“On sighting the police, they quickly tried to manoeuvre to escape but the police went after them. Searching the vehicle, the police recovered one locally-made Barretta Pistol from them,” he said.

Bright said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Command, Mr Ari Ali, had directed all the tactical Commanders, the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other men of the command to be on their toes.

He said this would enable the Command to rid the state of criminal elements through gathering of intelligence from the public and taking the battle to the den of criminals.

“The CP has also urged the members of the public to volunteer useful information that will assist the police in discharging its duties,” Bright said.

