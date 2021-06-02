By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

POLICE in Rivers state have arrested a female suspect and two male companions after dispossessing a victim of N1.5Million in Port Harcourt.

Police Public Relations Officers, Rivers Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni who described the trio as part of a ‘one chance’ robbery gang said efforts were on to nab other fleeing members of the group.

Omoni stated, “Rivers Police Command today (Wednesday) at about 0830hrs, at Rumuosi in Obio/Akpor LGA, arrested the trio of Chukwudi Ani ‘m’ Edwin Chibuike Okike ‘m’ and Chidinma Eze ‘f’ Members of a gang that specialises in robbing unsuspecting persons around Choba/Obiri Ikwerre axis of the State.

“They were nabbed, after successfully robbing one Mr Simon Ibrahim, on his way to make deposit in the Bank but lured by the gang, who were driving in a Mazda car.

“Luck ran out on them when the victim raised alarm that alerted the Police and they were immediately arrested and taken to the Choba Police Station. The victim had in possession the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID to take over the investigation and ensure that their remnants are arrested and prosecuted.”

Vanguard News Nigeria