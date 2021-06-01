…arrest 12 drug dealers, gun runner, three cultists By Festus Ahon POLICE operatives in the Delta State Police Command, have rescued a female kidnap victim at Usiefurun Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, arrested 12 illicit drug dealers, arrested a gun runner and three suspected cultists at Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State.

The police in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “The commander Delta State Anti Cult Unit (SACU) detailed SACU Operatives to Jesse area of Delta state. After discreet intelligence gathering, on 20/5/2021 three suspected cultists namely, Onomua Victor ‘m’ age 29years, Saturday ‘m’ surname Unknown, and Ibru Adegbor all from Jesse were arrested.

“On investigation and interrogation, they confessed to being members of Aro Bagger confraternity, and that the cult leader who is on the run is in possession of their arm which they call ‘tool’ popularly known as cut to size gun. On further interrogation, they confessed one Francis Ogono ‘m’ age 42years to be their gun supplier who is also from Jesse that allegedly sold the gun to their cult group.

“On 29/5/2021 SACU operatives went after the said gun runner he was arrested. exhibit recovered include on single barrel gun, and several tools used in the production of cut to size guns. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 27/5/2021 at about 0845hrs, Dragon Patrol teams while on stop and search duty along Ughelli/Warri expressway by Ekrehavwe Community junction intercepted and rescued one Ibude Celestine ‘f’ of Okoukoko. The victim was kidnapped at about 0730hrs of 27/5/2021 in her Lexus Jeep after dropping her kids at School in Okoukoko.

READ ALSO: Family petitions Minister, SGF over use of Naval personnel by land grabbers “However, based on technical intelligence, Dragon patrol teams in conjunction with Agbarho divisional patrol team promptly swung into action and moved to Usiefurun Community Off Ughelli/Warri road. The vehicle was sighted by the combined teams.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police abandoned the victim’s Gold colored Lexus RX 350 Jeep Reg. No. LSD 366 CL, Chassis No. 2T2HK3U08C077223 and their operational vehicle A black colored Honda Pilot Jeep Reg. No Lagos KTU 911EJ, chassis No. 2HKYF18604H541056 and fled into the bush. Upon search of the abandoned Honda Pilot Jeep, one Pump Action Gun, Breech No. 870150457 and six (6) live cartridges were recovered. The victim and the exhibits have been handed over to Supol Agborho. Investigation is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Acting on Credible intelligence that a cartel suspected to be dealing in cocaine are domiciled in Sapele, Police operatives attached to SACU went on a discreet operation to investigate and fish out these elements who supply criminals in Sapele with cocaine, Indian hemps and other illicit drugs, which they depend on before going for their criminal activities.

“On 29th May 2021, SACU Operatives stormed their hideout, where over 50 suspects were sighted, they immediately took to their hills, the police went after them, and arrested Eric Atijegbe ‘m’ 35years, Adams Esubi ‘m’ age 46years, Joshua Oda ‘m’ age 18years and nine others all of Okpe Delta State, exhibit recovered includes cocaine, refnol, Indian hemp, cracks and other illicit drugs. Case is currently under investigation”.

Vanguard News Nigeria