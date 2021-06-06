The Nigeria police authorities have disclosed that IPOB/ESN number 1 killer squad commander Dragon who was an ex-soldier has been killed alongside five of his members.

A source at the police high command, Abuja, who made the disclosure alleged the IPOB commander was responsible for over 70 percent of the killings carried out by ESN in the Southeast.

According to the source, “he met his waterloo along side 5 of his key members today when they attempted to attack Imo State Police Headquarters for the second time around 6.am of June 6, 2021.

“Four Ak47 rifles all belonging to police officers they killed in two police stations, 6 bombs, 2,000 rounds of AK47 ammunition, 7 AK47 magazines, two operational buses, one loaded with explosive recovered.

“The joint teams of the police and army gallantly fought and neutralized the IPOB/ESN terrorist after several minutes of fierce gun battle along works road, near the police headquarters.

“All the charms the notorious killer Joseph Uka Nnachi aka Dragon, native of Ebonyi State and his group were using, which they so much believed in have failed them once more”.

The Southeast and South South region have been in the eyes of the storm in the past few moths.

Unidentified gunmen, on Saturday, May 29, killed Mr. Okiemute Mrere, the Chief Provost of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Imo State. Mrere, who was until his assassination, a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), was reportedly shot at close range.

Sources said he was in a Hilux vehicle in motion along the Owerri-Port Harcourt Road when the assailants closed in on him and shot him.

Still in Imo State, gunmen set the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ablaze in Okwudor, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on May 29. The attack came less than 24 hours after a high court, magistrate court and a police station were set ablaze by unknown gunmen in the same area.

Ahmed Gulak, a former aide to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, was killed on the night of Saturday, May 29, in Owerri, Imo State capital city. Imo State police command spokesman, Bala Elkana, said Gulak was on his way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight when armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry in which he and two others were travelling.

In Abia State, also in Southeast, gunmen on Thursday May 13, 2021, attacked a police station in Bende Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, freed detainees and burnt the station.

It was gathered that a policeman on duty was shot in the leg as the hoodlums made their way out of the scene.

Investigation at Bende headquarters revealed that the gunmen, on arrival, shot into the air to scare officers away and the operation lasted for about 40 minutes without resistance.

According to sources, apart from freeing suspects in the cell and setting ablaze the station, the hoodlums also burnt two operational vehicles, three motorcycles and a power generating set.

In reaction, soldiers and policemen from the state headquarters reportedly took over the area after the criminals had gone, prompting apprehension among the citizens. That attack was the third time a government facility in Abia State was attacked within one week.

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, the Ubani Market, Umuahia, on the Umuahia-Uzoakoli highway, was vandalised. On Monday, May 10, 2021, both offices of the INEC and the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Ohafia Local Government Area, were also burnt.



