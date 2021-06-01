The rising state of insecurity in the country is becoming more worrisome as each day passes what with the increasing number of people who are being killed for no just cause by either security operatives or hoodlums.

Particularly alarming is how Owerri, the capital city of Imo State has assumed the status of the hot bed of insecurity in the South East.

Just a few days after an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain and a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak was killed by hoodlums while on his way to go catch a flight at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, another Nigerian, Oguchi Unachukwu has also been killed but this time, by a police officer who is supposed to protect him.

According to a twitter user, Somto Okonkwo, Unachukwu who is from Owerri was in Nigeria to visit his wife and kids and was on his way to Owerri airport on the morning of Tuesday June 1st, to catch a flight to Lagos for his return trip to Hamburg, Germany where he is based.

In the car ferrying him to the airport was his driver, his wife and newborn baby.

While approaching the airport, the vehicle they were in was stopped by a combined team of mobile policemen/army on duty.

They were all asked to come down and raise up their hands which they all did.

But one of the police officers asked him to step forward which he did and he immediately shot him at close range.



Okonkwo recalls that Oguchi was never a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB or any other group in Hamburg or in Nigeria. He added that Oguchi was a young man full of life and always cracking jokes among his peers.