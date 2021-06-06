Late Michael Okpara

Political leaders in the country have been urged to emulate the virtues and selfless leadership qualities of the premier of Eastern Nigeria, the late Michael Okpara. Speaking at the centenary celebration organised in honour of the late premier, former Senate president Bukola Saraki, who lamented that the sort of inspiring leadership exhibited by Okpara was lacking in today’s Nigeria, added that his qualities are “exactly the sort of positive incitement that we need to motivate Nigerians.”

Saraki, represented by Ladi Hassan, said: “Across the board, we need leaders that can speak to the future, and bring out the best from all of us. We need more individuals in our public service like Sir Michael Okpara, who had foresight. We need leaders that seek solutions to the pressing issues of the day.

“We need men and women in positions of influence, who approach governance with a clear vision; a sign of unwavering courage to do what is right; and the clarity of thought and accuracy in action to develop policies and execute them to better the lives of our people. All our people.”

Delivering the centenary lecture, the Chairman of the United Nigeria airline, Obiora Okonkwo, said the late Okpara has remained a benchmark for good governance, not just in the geographic area that previously constituted the Eastern region, but also generally in Nigeria.

Okonkwo, who is a governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 Anambra poll, observed that no public officer from Southeast has come close to the late Premier.

“To return Igboland to the progressive development template began by the Okpara administration. We, therefore, must make a conscious effort at changing our leadership selection process to ensure that only those who have the right kind of character, capacity and with an eye on developing legacies for society, not for personal enhancement and wealth, are entrusted with public office,” he said.





