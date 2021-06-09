The Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its 65-day-old strike.

The decision to suspend the strike followed an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between the Union and the Federal Government.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, the suspension of the strike will take effect from June 10.

“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government to complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April 2021,” the Yalwa said in the statement.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure revitalization and minimum wage arrears is currently being processed.

“Other items include the ongoing efforts at the review of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service for Polytechnics as well as the commencement of work towards resolution of the issues around CONTISS 15 migration arrears for the lower cadre. We also acknowledge the recent passage of the Bill for removal of the dichotomy against HND holders in the country”.

In reaching the decision to suspend the strike, the union said it took into cognizance the appeals made by the government, revered traditional stools in the country, members of the National Assembly, Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics and members of the public who showed varied interests in the matter.

“It is the expectation of our Union that the suspension of this action will provide an enabling environment for the government to fulfil other aspects of the Memorandum of Action and afford the government an opportunity to reverse its trust deficit within our sector.

“We equally appreciate the different layers of intervention by critical stakeholder groups in the sector within the period,” Abdullahi Yalwa said.



