By Adeola BadruThe National Association of Polytechnic Students, NAPS, has thrown its weight behind the decision of the Federal Government to place a ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The national president of the association, Mr. Olalere Benedict, made this known at a press conference in Ibadan, yesterday. He said the Federal Government has the right to put a stop to anything capable of heating up the country’s polity.

According to him, Twitter is not bigger than Nigeria, adding that it is an entity, while Nigeria is a sovereign country.

He urged the Federal Government to put in place control measures that will monitor the activities of every social media in the country.

ALSO READ: Appointment, promotion, and remuneration of Judges in Nigeria: The need for change (2)

In another development, NAPS president, while speaking on inclusion of psychometric studies into the curriculum of polytechnic institutions, called for a full implementing of the course of study.

He said this would allow students prepare themselves for the future in their chosen careers.

“It has come to the notice of the Leadership of National Association Of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) the negligent attitude of some polytechnic management towards the newly introduced course by NBTE, titled Pyschometric Studies which is GNS 106 and GNS 107.”

“Pyschometric Studies is concerned with the objectives measurement of skills, knowlege, abilities, attitudes and personality traits.”

“This course is far beyond mere or local politics, which polytechnic management should embraced. Hence,the polytechnic students shouldn’t be deprived from such course and opportunities embeded.”

“NAPS Leadership hereby call on the Polytechnic Management to give adequate attention to this course and link up with the International Psychometric Centre, Ibadan for a proper and adequate involvement in line with NBTE mandate without any iota of delay for the interest of the polytechnic students.”

“The Leadership of NAPS beseech all the Polytechnic Management to desist from fund diversion of the pyschometric payment to the School account or either.”

ALSO READ: BREAKING: JUSUN suspends 2-month old strike action

“Pyscometric Fee should be remitted to the International Psychometric Centre (IPC) account as and when due to avoid unnecessary issue from the students community.”

“Moreso, the management should ensure accountability as to avoid crisis that might want to emanate from students deprivation from the course.”

“The course is an online course which should not be taken as class work in order for maximum involvement and participation of the students to fulfill the aims and objectives of the International Psychometric Centre.”

“It is on this note that the leadership of NAPS, urge all the polytechnic management who are yet to implement the psychometric studies as stated and directed by the NBTE to do so at the right time for the general good of all polytechnic students in Nigeria,” he admonished.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...