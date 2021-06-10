President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the recent happenings across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

At the moment, Nigeria is being faced with diverse challenges from insecurity to secession agitations, unemployment, lack of infrastructure, increasing debt profile and a host of others.

In an exclusive interview with Arise News and monitored by The Street Journal, Buhari expressed his thoughts on each of these challenges, stressing that the government was taking steps to address them.

While speaking on his reign as President, Buhari said he was elected into power based on nothing but merit.

Buhari was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and was subsequently re-elected for a second term in 2019.

Boko Haram fuelled by unemployment, poverty

Speaking on the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists who have posed a great challenge in Nigeria’s North-East region for over a decade, President Buhari said he is convinced such is the result of unemployment and poverty.

Buhari said he believes his government has done a lot to fight the terrorists but the problem in the North-East is quite daunting.

He said he believes the majority of the Boko Haram members are Nigerians. based on information he received from the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Governors must ruthlessly deal with bandits

Further in his interview, Buhari said governors should not wait for him to deal with bandits and criminal elements but take decisive action.

He added that he had given the police and Armed Forces order to be ruthless with bandits and vandals terrorizing the country. “The problem in the north-west; you have people over there stealing each other’s cattle and burning each other’s villages. Like I said, we are going to treat them in the language they understand. “We have given the police and the military the power to be ruthless. You watch it in a few weeks’ time there will be a difference. Because we told them if we keep people away from their farms, we are going to starve. And the government can’t control the public. “If you allow hunger, the government is going to be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble. We are already in enough trouble. So we warn them sooner than later you’ll see the difference,” Buhari said. Addressing issues of the farmers/herders clashes, the President said the problem had persisted because old cattle routes and grazing areas had been violated by development, adding that those who had taken over such traditional arrangements would be dispossessed.

Appointment of Farouk Yahaya as COAS

Explaining why he appointed Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff, Buhari said it was because of his experience fighting Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

Until his appointment, Yahaya was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.

Yahaya’s appointment was faced with controversy as there were rumors of mass retirement of thirty Army generals which the Defence Headquarters in Abuja have continued to refute.

Yahaya’s appointment came after Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers perished in a plane crash at the Kaduna International Airport.

On IPOB and Yoruba agitators

While commenting on agitations by secessionists groups, President Buhari said that his government had mobilised and would continue to mobilise the military and the police to go after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) accused of disturbing the peace in the South-East region.

According to Buhari, IPOB is “just like a dot in a circle and they have nowhere to turn to. They are spread everywhere and they have investments and properties everywhere and in other areas.

“They don’t know what they are doing. How we will handle them is to mobilise the police and the military to go after them.”

Buhari further slammed those calling for the sovereignty of the Biafra and Oduduwa Republic, saying they are ignorant.

The President said he expects them to be thinking of how to attract investors to the country.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu has been clamouring for the sovereign nation of Biafra as a result of alleged marginalisation, killings and hatred being shown to Igbo people.

In the same manner, Oyo-based rights activist and businessman, Sunday Igboho has gained massive support in the South-West in his demand for Oduduwa Republic for the Yoruba people.

Buhari further said these agitators are delusional in their thinking as they neglect the issue of resources for Nigerians to survive.

“Yes, I think of Nigeria. Nigerians can say what they want to say. They want their republics. They don’t think about resources. How to share what we have.

“They don’t think how to win the confidence of investors. I think they allow their ignorance to disorganise the country,” Buhari said.

#EndSARS protesters targeted me

President Buhari claimed the #EndSARS protests against police brutality that took place in the country last year October were aimed at ousting him from office.

Buhari blamed the protests for the dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment to the country.

The President insisted that Nigeria’s army of young people that participated in the protests have made it unattractive to investors.

Join APC to succeed me

Concluding his chat, Buhari urged politicians seeking to be president in 2023 to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking about his succession plan, the President said, “The succession plan depends on the party. We are going to leave it for the party. The party will sit and make decisions by the constituency they want and so on. So, those who want to be president should better join APC.”

Buhari noted that APC would decide which region the presidency would be zoned to in 2023, adding that the APC caretaker committee would submit a report to him by the end of June.

Mr Buhari said the report would show when the APC would organize its convention.

