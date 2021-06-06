Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named the newborn baby, Lilibet Diana after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana | CREDIT: MISAN HARRIMAN

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released a statement Sunday announcing their daughter’s birth, who was born Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Both she and Meghan are healthy and settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement said.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.”

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement.

Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born May 6, 2019.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Baby Archie | Image: Toby Melville/Pool-Getty

The couple announced that Meghan was pregnant in February and Harry revealed that they were expecting a girl during the Sussexes’ blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

