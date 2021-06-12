By Editor

12 June 2021 | 9:40 am

Related

Democracy Day: Senator Kalu urges political class to embrace democratic virtues

1 hour ago Politics

Lalong inaugurates projects to mark 6 years in office

1 hour ago Nigeria

1,300 Oyo women benefit from entrepreneurship training programme – Makinde

33 mins ago Nigeria

PHOTO: LUCY LADIDI ATEKO

Hundreds of protesters loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are marching on the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as the country marks Democracy Day.

x

Many of the protesters wore green t-shirts and carried printed placards.

“Thank you PMB as you continue to connect Nigerians through the installations of new rails,” reads an inscription one of the placards.

Details soon.



x

x

In this article:

Democracy DayMuhammadu Buhari‎

Receive News Alerts on Whatsapp: +2348136370421

No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...