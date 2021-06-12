Democracy DayMuhammadu Buhari‎NationalNewsNigeria

Pro-Buhari Protesters Hit The Streets In Abuja

12 June 2021   |   9:40 am

Hundreds of protesters loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are marching on the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as the country marks Democracy Day.

Many of the protesters wore green t-shirts and carried printed placards.

“Thank you PMB as you continue to connect Nigerians through the installations of new rails,” reads an inscription one of the placards.

Details soon.

