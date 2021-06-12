By Editor
12 June 2021 | 9:40 am
PHOTO: LUCY LADIDI ATEKO
Hundreds of protesters loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are marching on the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as the country marks Democracy Day.
Many of the protesters wore green t-shirts and carried printed placards.
“Thank you PMB as you continue to connect Nigerians through the installations of new rails,” reads an inscription one of the placards.
Details soon.
