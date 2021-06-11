Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has observed the recent outbreak of cholera in Bauchi State and urged the state government and the Federal Ministry of Health to collaborate and contain it. It urged the Federal Ministry of Health to jettison double standard in matters concerning health workers and begin central placement of interns.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of NUAHP, stated yesterday that this would help curb the unethical practice of undertaking the internship multiple times.

It implored the Federal Government to restore peace and security in the country, through the implementation of policies and programmes that favour both workers and the average Nigerian.

The statement signed by the Chairman, Interim NEC, Uche Okafo, and General Secretary, Martin Egbanubi brought to the notice of the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), irregularities in the remuneration of interns across different hospitals nationwide and demanded that the anomalies be rectified.

“The NEC noted the steady decline in number of other health professionals in various hospitals across the country, due to retirement, resignation and death, and urges the health ministry to embark on comprehensive staff audit and put machinery in place for the employment of healthcare professionals for a more efficient healthcare delivery system across the country,” the statement read in part.

According to the council, the selective implementation of ‘no work, no pay’ by FMOH is not healthy for the workforce.

“We find it incomprehensible that health workers whom the Federal Government always forced to go on legitimate strike to press for implementation of collectively-bargained agreements, due to its own failure to keep to agreements, still goes on to withhold the salaries of health workers under the claim that they are on essential services, while turning a blind eye to the same policy when members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), who are also on essential services, go on strike,” it said.

“We demand that all withheld salaries of our members in various federal health institutions be paid forthwith to avoid disharmony and industrial crisis in the health sector.”





