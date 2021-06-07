[FILES] Moscow. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

The newly appointed Nigerian Ambassador to Russia, Prof. Abdullahi Yibaikwal, has arrived Moscow and is set to assume duty on Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. In a short message issued to NAN by the envoy, he said that he was warmly received on arrival by officials of the Nigerian Embassy led by Ms Mercy Haruna, as well as other African Ambassadors and the leadership of the Nigerian Community in Russia.

The ambassador, who also has a concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Belarus, is taking over from his predecessor Steve Ugbah.

NAN reports that the Principal envoy was among over 90 Ambassadors inducted and posted in January.

The ambassadors were appointed since May 2020 in a letter which President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the National Assembly for confirmation.

In the letter dated May 6, 2020, the President informed the lawmakers that his request was in accordance with section 171 (1),(2)(c), and subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under listed forty-two (42) names of nominees as Career Ambassadors-Designate,” he had said in the letter.

Some of those who were then nominated include: C.O Nwachukwu; A. Kafas, R. U. Brown, G. A. Odudigbo, O. C. Onowu, Y. S. Suleiman, E. S. Agbana, B. B. M. Okoyen, G. M. Okoko, A. M. Garba, M. l. Bashir, M. O. Abam, A. E. Allotey, G. E. Edokpa, and A. N. Madubuike.

Others are Adamu Lamuwa, Innocent lwejuo, M. S. Abubakar, Y. A. Ahmed, S. D. Umar, A. Sule, G. Y. Hamza, N. Rimi, L. S. Ahmed-Remawa, M. Manu, I. R. Ocheni, l. A. Yusuf, M. Abdulraheem, W. A. Adedeji, and A. U. Ogah.



Like this: Like Loading...