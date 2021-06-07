Following the federal government’s ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has said they will not comply with the directive.

Speaking on Monday, Pastor Adeboye said the prohibition of Twitter violates international rights conventions.

The RCCG GO said, “The Redeemed Christian Church of God is domiciled in more than 170 Nations & Territories. The tweets here are in accordance to (sic) Article 19 of the UN universal declaration of Human Rights.”

It would be recalled that following the ban of the microblogging platform on June 4th, the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami threatened to arrest and prosecute any Nigerian caught using Twitter, saying a federal press release announcing the suspension of the social media giant in the country would be enforced as a law.

While several Nigerians have continued to express outrage, Peoples Gazette reports that many legal experts suggest that it was essentially a suspension of the Nigerian Constitution since there was no law prohibiting the use of Twitter in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, The Street Journal earlier reported that the federal government summoned the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and European Union envoys after the foreign diplomats issued statements on the ban on Twitter activities in Nigeria.

The envoys, in a joint statement, had expressed disappointment with the government’s decision to ban the use of Twitter in the country after the microblogging platform pulled down an offensive tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

