By Arogbonlo IsraelThe Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking platform, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued by his office in Abuja citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Recall Twitter on Tuesday, June 1, deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets for violating its rules.

In a series of tweet, President Buhari said: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

In his reaction, Lai Mohammed, accused Twitter of double standard, saying Twitter had deliberately ignored inciting tweets by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his cohorts.

The minister also accused Twitter of biases it did during the ENDSARS protest where government and private property were looted and set on fire, taming its human rights, while “it finds Buhari’s tweet offensive”.

Reacting, social media users have since taken to their handles to air their views on the suspension of the micro-blogging platfrom by the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Twitter should ban Buhari completely – IPOB Read some of the reactions gathered by Vanguard below;

@JohnsonKolins: “Nigeria government should have built their own Twitter instead of suspending Twitter on Twitter. Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes.”

@AfolabiAdewole8: “Am waiting for Twitter reply, somebody is going to win this game.”

@eazymadep: “Using the same Twitter to announce its suspension. Rolling on the floor laughing, in the same country. Nigeria is a joke (laughs).”

@Godsprovidence1: “Dictatorship in display. We are back to 1983 to 1985 of Buhari’s regime.”

@Gene4real1: “We are now under dictatorship, no more freedom of speech. They are joking anyway. Backlash is coming after this announcement.”

@IsaVirginasylum: “The only thing FG can suspend that’ll impress me is Boko Haram and Kidnapper they’ve deleted so many Nigerians…. or FG is concern about their right.”

@ikmohit: “What if Twitter had blocked buhari’s account, may be FG would have reported Twitter to UN.”

@Johnykenn5t: “This is a confirmation that the Nigerian leader is not democratic in nature.”

@morgansean7: “Donald Trump’s account was deactivated by @Twitter and nothing happen. Only deleting a post, Buhari suspends Twitter operation. Shame!”

Vanguard News Nigeria

