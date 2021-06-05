By Nwafor Sunday

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omkri,Comrade Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigeria, and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, Saturday tweeted on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, banned by the Federal Government for its persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, SAN, had around 3pm today ordered immediate prosecution of Nigerians that would make use of Twitter.

Minutes after his order went viral, Deji went to Twitter and wrote: “SAN & AGF that justified why FG will not obey court orders will say any rubbish. I’m tweeting from Nigeria. Come and arrest me.”

RENO OMOKRI

“The Attorney General of the Federation’s instruction to arrest and prosecute Nigerians still using @Twitter is null and void and ultra vires. There is no law criminalising the use of Twitter, and @MBuhari cannot make laws. He can only implement them.

Buhari’s suspension of @Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is not a law. It is a policy. The Nigerian Constitution guarantees Nigerians free speech and freedom of association. Thus, ignore any unlawful threat to arrest you by Buhari’s Attorney General.

Is it not laughable that Malami ordered the Director of Public Prosecution to liaise with @DrIsaPantami’s ministry to prosecute Nigerians using @Twitter after #TwitterBan? imagine! A terror sympathiser will help prosecute people utilising their right to free speech?”

SERAP

“There is NO law in Nigeria today that would allow the prosecution of anyone simply for using Twitter in Nigeria.

The constitutional right to no punishment without law is absolute. This means that it cannot be restricted in any way.

Arresting and misusing the criminal justice system to prosecute Nigerians using Twitter in Nigeria [on the basis of a public statement by the Federal Government] would amout to a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY.”

Aisha Yusuf

“Jonathan and Buhari are buddies laughing over your misery and you have remained enemies with your fellow citizen because of them. You are the real MUGU!”.

