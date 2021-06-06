FERMA. PHOTO: crossriverwatch.com

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr. Femi Bamisile, has assured residents of Ado-Ekiti that the Ado-Iworoko Road, abandoned over a decade, would be completed next year. Bamisile promised to lobby for the inclusion of the road, a major link to the northern senatorial district of the state, and by extension to Kwara and Kogi states, in next year’s federal budget.

The Ado-Iworoko Road, which has recorded many fatal accidents, was awarded during the administration of ex-Governor Segun Oni in September 2008. The 14 kilometre road was awarded for several billion naira, but was abandoned midway by the contractor.

Speaking while featuring on an investigative programme on Progress FM 100.5 Ado Ekiti, sponsored by Wadata Media and Advocacy Centre (WAMAC), with support from MacArthur Foundation, the lawmaker lamented that the road has become a death trap to road users.

According to Bamisile, the House might beamed its searchlight on the circumstances surrounding the award of the contract, which, according to him, ought to have been completed within 18 months.

He urged the people of Ekiti State to be patient and continue to have trust in their elected representative.

The Southwest Coordinator of WAMAC, Bunmi Oshoteku, lauded Bamisile for his determination towards the completion of the road.

The WAMAC coordinator urged citizens of the state to always rise up to demand for accountability from their political office holders through project monitoring, in line with budgetary provisions.



