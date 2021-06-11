House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to collaborate with relevant agencies of government to ensure the registration as well as the safety of the children in Orphanages.

The House also urged the ministry to regularly monitor and review the operational activities of orphanage operators.

The resolutions followed the consideration and adoption of a motion on the incessant abuse of orphanage centers in Nigeria, sponsored by Hon. James Adisa Owolabi at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Owolabi said that many orphanages were, a situation that makes it difficult to ascertain the total number of orphans under their custody.

“The unregistered orphanages centers are involved in illegal operations such as child trafficking and nocturnal abuse of the orphans, hence the government should ensure protection of lives of orphans.

“There’s need to register and monitor the operations of all orphanage venters across the country.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Women Affairs to ensure the compliance of the motion.

