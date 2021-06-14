•Kebbi engages vigilance group to support security agencies

•We’re working with federal agencies for farmers’ return

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has berated the executive arm of government for its inability to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

The caucus bemoaned the rising level of poverty caused by the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s ineptitude in resuscitating the economy and creating jobs for the teeming unemployed, especially the youth, in the country.

In a statement signed by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, yesterday, the caucus made a three-point demand from the government to help Nigeria embrace peace.

“Improve on our democratic practice by respecting the rule of law and press freedom, immediately reverse the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and set aside the draconian regulation of the media in our country.”

According to Chinda, if the sacrifices of our people make the celebration of our nascent democracy worthwhile, it is because our people have come to cherish the blood, tears and toil of those whose sacrifices make the enjoyment of their rights and freedoms essential to democracy.

FOLLOWING the persistent killing of innocent souls in Zuru Emirate, the Kebbi State Government has engaged a local vigilance group to support other security operatives in the area.

Briefing The Guardian in his resistance in Brinin Kebbi at the weekend, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ismail Dabai, said the engagement of the vigilante group such as Yansakai and others would go a long way in supporting the other security agencies in fighting the bandits in the area.

“We decided to engage them for a reason, and we equally warned them not to take laws into their hands, but follow the directive from the army and other security agencies attached to the area,” he said.

KATSINA State Governor, Aminu Masari, says his administration was working with security agencies to ensure that farmers return to their farmlands.

Saying that security was not responsibility of the government alone, he urged everyone to contribute to checking insecurity in the state.

Masari was speaking against the backdrop of security challenges in some parts of the state. Due to the challenge, several farmlands have been abandoned. The governor lamented recently that over 50,000 hectares of farmland had been abandoned.

He said the problem was threatening the food production capacity of farmers, and that the situation could affect availability and cost of farm produce.



