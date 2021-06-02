Ndudi Elumelu By Tordue Salem The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has strongly condemned the assassination of the Senior Special Adviser on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, AIG Christopher Dega (rtd) by suspected gunmen in Jos, Plateau State.

In Press Statement signed by the Minority Leader, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, Wednesday, he said “Our caucus is shocked by such wicked and devilish act and calls on the police and other security forces to immediately track down and bring the killers to the full wrath of the law.

“The Minority caucus is deeply grieved by the incessant killings across our nation under the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and calls on the Federal Government to take more effective and proactive measure to stem the worsening tide of insecurity in the nation.

“The Minority caucus condoles with the Governor of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom as well as the family of AIG Dega (rtd) and supplicate to God to comfort them at this moment of grief”.

