[FILES] Bala Mohammed

Some Bauchi residents have expressed satisfaction with Gov. Bala Mohammed’s infrastructural strides across the state, but decried the non-payment of pensions and workers salaries. Some of the residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, on Saturday, during the Democracy Day celebrations, commended the governor for roads’ construction, renovation and expansion.

Malam Ibrahim Yaya, a trader at the Muda Lawal Market, one of the biggest markets in the Bauchi metropolis, remarked that the market had faced persistent gridlock.

”The gridlock had caused so many accidents, especially by reckless drivers and motorcyclists. But, with the governor’s new design and construction of the road, all those congestions and unnecessary gridlock is now a thing of the past,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Kefas Samari, a businessman, said the government had done well, especially in the expansion of road networks and other infrastructures, but had failed in other areas such as payment of pensions and salaries.

“The Bauchi governor has done well in the provision of infrastructure such as roads, schools and health facilities .

“But, I rate him poor in taking care of the civil servants, their salaries, pensions and gratuities are not paid, sometimes as at when due.

“Basically, this is where he failed, there is no money in circulation, even our businesses have suffered because of non circulation of money,” he said.

Alhaji Ayuba Sani, a resident, said Gov. Mohammed should be commended for his efforts in healthcare and construction of schools and roads across the state.

“Two years ago, the good people of Bauchi massively voted for him to steer the affairs of the state for four years.

“The administration is today two years old and the people of the state have every reason to celebrate as transformation has taken place within the period under review.

“There are massive projects in the state, including urban and rural roads, hospitals, schools construction and renovation and housing estates built in the six emirates across the state,” he said.

He noted that one would visibly see Bauchi city and other towns and villages wearing a new face in view of the infrastructural projects executed by the governor with minimal resources.

Sani pointed out that most of the projects had already been completed and commissioned just as the rest would soon be.

He also said that he viewed the challenges of salary payments as due to the process of blocking leakages in the state’s civil service.

Miss Lydia Samson, graduate of Biology Education and a job seeker, said the administration of Gov. Mohammed had provided infrastructure such as roads, hospitals facilities, water networks in the state.

“But, I must confess that the administration has not done much to civil servants and pensioners for not paying their salaries regularly, allowances, promotions among other entitlements,” Samson said.



Like this: Like Loading...