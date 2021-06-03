By Bashir Bello

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has on Thursday told the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE to as a matter of urgency resuscitate the intended roles of media as watchdog of the society and vanguard of democracy noting decline in standard of professional practice.

The Governor called on the editors on the need to mitigate the decline saying Nigeria expects no less from the Guild.

Masari made this known in a statement issued by his Director General on Media, Abdu Labaran to felicitate with the new leaders of the guild.

According to the statement, “The Governor said now was the time for the media to be one and united in purpose, the protection and promotion of the nation’s interests.

“He cautioned the media against availing its platform to unpatriotic elements, who would not hesitate to sacrifice Nigeria’s to advance their narrow interest.

“It is equally important to draw the attention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors to the need for the mitigation of the observed decline in standard of professional practice.

“Indeed, now is the time for the media leaders, in partnership with other stakeholders, to resuscitate the intended role of the press as the watchdog of society and vanguard of democracy. Nigeria expects no less from the Guild,” he said.

On the re-election of the guild’s president, he said, “the resounding re-election was an indication that members of the Editors Guild wanted more from him of what they had during his first tenure, urging him to redouble his efforts to justify his colleagues confidence.

“He urged the members of the Guild, as gate keepers, to remain steadfast in protecting, promoting and projecting the interest of the nation over and above any other interests at all times.

“He expressed the belief that if the Nigerian media would get its act together, no adversity or challenge would be too great to overcome,” the Governor, Masari stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...