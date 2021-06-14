The commandant of Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Air Vice Marshall Adamu Idris, has urged retiring soldiers to live peaceably as they prepare to reintegrate with the community.

Some of the soldiers, who have been in the military environment within the last 35 years, are expected to bow out of the service on Friday.

Addressing the armed forces during the inter-denominational church and thanksgiving service at the centre yesterday, the commandant also advised them to be good ambassadors of the forces as they return to various communities.

Idris, at an event to commemorate the officers’ graduation from a skills acquisition programme, urged them to be loyal to the armed forces and country.

The commandant, who was represented by the Director of Logistics, Commodore Ignatius Iliya, stressed that the retiring officers should bring their experiences to bear and remain good ambassadors as they integrate into the environment and continue to be of service to the fatherland.

“The commandant is quite happy that we have started this training about six months ago and we have the opportunity of joining the graduates to celebrate church service as part of the graduation ceremony.”

“The commandant has admonished those that are leaving us very soon and wishes them the very best in their endeavours after they depart from service on Friday and also wants them to bring to bear those skills be it practical, theoretical or whatever they have been taught whenever they leave the force,” Iliha said.

Meanwhile, Director of Coordination, Commodore Adesoji Babalola, stated that the 344 trainees, comprising army, navy and air force, learnt about 41 skills within the last six months, which would make them survive after their retirement.

Flying officer, Reverend John Moses, the chaplain, Nigerian Armed Forces Protestant Church, NAFRC, charged them to be truthful and avoid being used to breach the peace and unity of the country.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...