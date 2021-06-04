Education is a way of evangelisation, says Catholic bishop

The President Worldwide of St. Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, Old Students Association, Rotimi Aluko, has appealed to Osun State government to return missionary schools in the state to their original owners.

He attributed lack of discipline in public schools to moral decadence in the society and failure of relevant stakeholders, including parents and government, to instill values in students in public schools.

Aluko made the remarks, yesterday, during the Founder’s Day (St. Charles Lwanga) anniversary of the school.

Speaking during a courtesy call, he and other old students paid on the Catholic Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, Most Rev. John Oyejola, in his office in Osogbo, Aluko decried the poor performance of St. Charles and other public schools in the state in external examinations.

He urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to emulate some states in the South-East and even Lagos State that have returned missionary schools to their owners.

Oyejola, represented by his Secretary, Rev. Fr. Michael Odusanwo, commended the old students for their support for teachers and students of the school, describing education as a way the church uses in evangelising.

He said the Church was ready to take over the schools once the government is ready to return them.



