By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, yesterday called on the different criminal gangs

as well as members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, operating in Imo, to submit their arms and ammunitions to the Police on or before June, 12 and get soft landing.

This warning was issued in Owerri, through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana.

The police said that failure to do so that the command would embark on mop up action to recover their arms and ammunitions.

In their short message said: “We want to use this opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get “soft landing”, or they will be arrested face the full wrath of the law, as the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality.”

“Failure to return these arms and ammunitions stolen from the police stations, on or before 12 June, we will go on mop up action to recover all arms,” The police said.

