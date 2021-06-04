· Surprises Lojay With Wizkid Feature

Lojay’s eyes were struck with awe as soon as the vocals switched mid-way into the record. His euphoria shot through the roof as Sarz played the surprise feature from the Grammy-winning singer, Wizkid, on their new joint project, ‘LV N ATTN’. And his reaction completely expressed the signature of his collaborator and also superstar producer: ‘Really!’

This is not the first time that the award-winning sound whiz, Osabuohien Osaretin, aka Sarz, will be pulling off an extended playlist (EP). As of 2019, his widely acclaimed EP with Afro-soul singer, Wurld, dubbed ‘I Like Girls With Trouble’ disturbed prominent charts, both nationally and continentally, with its stellar offering. Now, he returns with 22-year-old Afro-fusion singer, Lekan Osifeso, aka, Lojay, to stretch his jewelled legacy in Naija’s music scene.

With Sarz, the chemistry is more about harmony over fame. Like with Wurld, Sarz harnesses the rare vocal fluidity and musical artistry in Lojay to produce the groovy 5-track playlist. With Sarz’s soft-paced Afro-pop melodies, Lojay reigns through the records with a brilliant lyricism heavily woven around sultry sensual/romantic love themes.

A standout on the EP is the project’s lead track ‘LV N ATTN’. Wizkid joins Lojay to overheat the playlist with this femme-feting anthem. The song shows the newly evolved Wizkid maturing into his Afro RnB sound, while maintaining his ‘lamba-heavy’ lyrics (a bohemian style of music distinct to Nigerian artistes). For those still in denial of ‘Machala’s’ (Wizkid) sonic evolution, this song is here to nurse them to full acceptance.

Lojay continues building momentum on this EP with ‘Panty’ and ‘Park O’, with his stellar delivery, laced with fluid falsettos and high-pitched groovy vocals. Lojay bares a bold appeal on this project, joining the ranks of Rema, Oxlade and Fireboy who emerged into the music scene with spiralling hits and fan-favourites records.

Interestingly, the playlist’s crown jewel is its closing track, ‘Monalisa’, an instant fan-favourite that flushes with feel-good vibes and a catchy repetitive hook that would easily stick in lips, minds and hearts.

The EP breathes with a remarkable lyricism that makes you second-guess if any of those were freestyled or carefully written, despite the ‘nonsensical’ innuendos that trail the acapella and hooks, as is common with ‘Lamba’ music. Arguably, Lojay is set to join the class of contemporary Afro-fusion musicians in Nigeria who combine songwriting with vague or tiring subject matters to still deliver a sonic delight.

LV N ATTN’s brevity is both a drawback and a blessing. While the shortness helps to showcase Lojay’s artistry with much control and helps to boost replay value, it is also too interesting to be that brief. Lojay definitely is now on the radar of Naija music lovers who would be ready to remind and stress the artiste if the anticipation for more music drags.

With Sarz’s guidance, Lojay is now stepping into the limelight. And from all indications, he is here for a long time.

Click here to listen

