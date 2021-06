More than 50 representatives from government departments, enterprises and social organizations release more than 20,000 endangered and indigenous fish fry into the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Sunday. The fish fry being released include Chinese sturgeon and Yangtze sturgeon, which are under first-class state protection. The move aims to attract more people to participate in the protection of the Yangtze River. Photo: VCG

