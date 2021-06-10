Governor Nyesom WikeBy Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-HarcourtVice-Chancellor (VC) of the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof Nlerum Okogbule says the enhanced pay package and conducive environment the varsity has witnessed under Governor Nyesom Wike has ruled out any room for academic disruptions in the school.

Okugbule, at recent commissioning of the Senate Building of the RSU by Governor Nyesom Wike, said the enhanced salary and enabling work environment compared to other varsities in Nigeria has made staff and management of RSU the envy of their counterparts even in the federal universities.

The VC who however didn’t disclose the improved pay packaged, told Governor Wike, “The university is appreciative of the conducive work environment and enhanced salary package you have provided us as staff of this university in comparison to with our colleagues in other universities, including federal universities.

“It is in recognition of this commendable level of support that even during COVID-19 in 2020, we were in session through the use of online mechanisms.

“The result of that sacrifice is that while most public universities are still struggling to complete the 2019/2020 session, some even completely cancelled that session, we have properly concluded 2019/2020 session and commenced 2020/2021 session.”

Aside from reopening early through the stress of COVID-19, RSU has yet to witness operational disruptions to due students or staff strikes of any sort under any guise in recent times.

