The Kaduna State Government on Sunday said that a road crash which occurred on the Zaria-Kano Road left many dead.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that several persons lost their lives in a ghastly road crash on Kauran Wali axis of the Zaria-Kano Road.

According to him, the fatal crash occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, June 5 and involved a Hummer bus, belonging to Kano Line and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV.

“The bus was Kano-bound while the car was headed for Zaria.

According to eye-witness reports, the crash was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway.

ALSO READ: Twitter ban: Be ready to build thousands of prisons for “erring” Nigerians-Ozekhome tells Malami

“More than 20 people were involved in the crash, 10 died on the spot and others died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Zaria.

“Those injured are still in the hospital,” he added.

The commissioner said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai received the report of the crash with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead, while sending condolences to their families.

He wished the injured a quick recovery.

He said the governor thanked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who swiftly evacuated the injured and cleared the obstructions.

He appealed to drivers to maintain caution and observe speed limits to avoid such tragic incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...