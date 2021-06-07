Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu this morning June 7, confirmed incidents of kidnappings in Lagos State, countering reports earlier made by the police. He gave the confirmation while speaking on AriseTV.

While giving an appraisal of his stewardship as governor of the economic hub of Nigeria, questions about the security of the state were posed to him, particularly the issue of reported kidnappings in the state.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: ”I will not sit here and gloss over and say that is not happening. These are very serious times and these are very serious issues that we all need to tackle frontally. In Lagos, there have been incidents that we have had and part of the strategy is that all of us need to speak up. See something, say something.

”It is really about everybody understanding who is in your neighborhood? Who are the strangers that you are seeing around you?

”Even security tips. You are in traffic, roll up your glass if you have to. Make sure that you are not standing by the street side and holding a phone and talking without being security conscious. These are just very simple tips. You don’t enter a strange vehicle. The kind of response we have gotten is that people have gone on unpainted vehicles that they do not know who they are and they just pop in on a free ride. You don’t do that”

Speaking on Government’s response to the issue, the governor said: ”We are building cameras, that is why we are supporting the police formation that we have, that is why we are still increasing the number of our recruits on our neighborhood watch so that local intelligence can be granular”

It could be recalled that the police had debunked rumors of the alleged kidnapping in any part of the State.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu made the declaration on Thursday, 20 May 2021, while reacting to the alleged false news making waves on social media that kidnappers have taken over the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Ozumba Nbadiwe Way, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge, and some parts of the Lekki Community in Lagos.

The CP, in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the report was “not true as the command has not recorded any case of kidnapping in the state in recent past”.

