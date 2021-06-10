By David Odama – LafiaMoved by the need to maintain standards and uphold integrity in its institutions, Shepherd’s International Schools has sacked its staff over alleged child molestation in Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa state.

The Principal of the School, Peter Adoga Adoga disclosed this in Lafia Thursday in a statement made available to Vanguard while reacting to a news story over a case of rape in the school.

He said Shepherds International Nursery and Primary Schools had since sacked its staff over alleged child molestation in the primary section of the school and not rape as reported in some dailies.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa to partner private investors to bridge unemployment gap – Gov. SuleAdoga who made it cleared that a case of rape that was reported in one of the national dailies did not represent the true position of what happened in the primary section of the schools but mistaken for a rap case in Government Secondary School Ube in Akwanga local government area.

He said that the incident of child molestation in the primary section of the schools was brought to the attention of the school management and had since been treated in accordance with the disiplinary standard of the institutions

“Our attention has been drawn to information being circulated in the media about a rape case in shepherd’s International College, Akwanga. We would like the general public to know that Shepherd’s International College and Shepherd’s Nursery and Primary School do not tolerate any acts of indiscipline or child molestation,” he added.

We wish to use this medium to set the record straight. First, the case referred involving one Mr Ndam Atiku, where the school is mentioned was not a case of rape as captured on the headline and the body of the story.”

but a case of molestation”, the statement declared.

According to the statement, the case has since been reported to the State Criminal Investigation Department adding that the minor mentioned in the story was not the person directly involved in the incident, neither were her parents that reported the matter to the NGO.

Peter Adoga claimed in the statement that the girl who took the story out only heard the story, informed her parents, who brought it to the notice of the school, which triggered the investigation by the school and subsequently led to the dismissal of the staff.

