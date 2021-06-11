Buhari. Photo/TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged State Governors to look inward towards finding solutions to security challenges particularly those occasioned by herders/farmers clashes in their states. The president gave the challenge during an interview with Arise Television which was televised on Thursday.

He called for the resuscitation of the grassroots’ security panels in the Southwestern part of the country where traditional rulers and Local Government Councils were involved in ensuring peaceful co-existence in the communities.

The president narrated an episode where, ”two South West Governors came to me to say cattle rearers are destroying farms in their states.

“I asked them what happened to the grassroots’ security panels where Traditional Rulers to Local Governments who meet regularly to identify the root of their problems and identify crooks within their environment and apprehend the criminals.

“Who destroyed this system? Go back and fix it, give your people sense of belongings.

“I don’t like it when people campaign to become Governors and people trusted them with their votes and after winning, they can’t perform, they’re trying to push responsibilities to others. ……..we have three tiers of Government, Federal, State and Local.’’

On devolution of powers, Buhari frowned at situation where the Local Government System was deliberately being destroyed by politicians.

He also expressed reservation over the caliber of people being elected as local government officials

“Devolution of powers, you have to define it. Well actually the local government system has been killed.

“The federal, state and local government if they agree to flow properly we won’t have all these problems.

“But the problem is the local government has been virtually killed and this is not good for this country, because those who became the local government chairmen have been compromised.

“If your local government is entitled to receive 300 million and later you are only given 100 million and the Chairman will keep quiet…..is that how we will continue???”

The president also dismissed the allegation of lopsided appointments being leveled against his administration.

He reiterated that his administration would continue to identify and appoint suitable and qualified individuals to head military and para-military institutions irrespective of their geo-political backgrounds.

“You’re saying someone who had gone through military and police training all his life should not be appointed to lead the military or police department he works with just because we must balance appointments? What are you saying?

“The system didn’t restrict anyone from joining the military or the police, and if you decided not to join, we will not force you but you too will not force us to bring someone who is not qualified in training and experience when it comes to leadership of these institutions just because we want to balance some appointments……..”

