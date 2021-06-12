Troops have foiled an attack on Prelude Comprehensive College, located in Kujama, Chikun LGA of Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed in a statement on Friday.

The failed attack came hours after an assault on Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, which saw the death of one student and the kidnap of two lecturers and eight students.

Aruwan added that the “bandits” attacked travelers on the Kaduna-Kachia road, shooting three of them.

The commissioner added that two travelers who were abducted were eventually rescued.

The commissioner’s statement shared by The Cable partly reads:

“Security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government that a planned abduction by armed bandits at a school (Prelude Comprehensive College) in Kujama area of Chikun LGA has been foiled.

“This followed receipt of credible intelligence, which prompted troops and Police operatives to mobilize to the targeted school to thwart the approaching bandits.

“The bandits were alerted to the presence of security operatives and abandoned their plans to attack the school, diverting at the last minute to the Kaduna-Kachia Road between Kafari and Tashan Ice.

“At this location, they barricaded the road and abducted two citizens, Yusuf Alhassan and Nura Abdullahi. The abducted duo were later rescued after troops and police heard gunshots and gave the bandits a hot chase. Sadly three travelers were shot and injured by the bandits. They are: Isa Ahmadu, Saidu Sani, Abubakar Ibrahim.

“The injured persons were taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital for medical attention.”

Aruwan also said an attack on the Zaria-Kano road in Makarfi LGA, was also foiled by security operatives.

“The personnel mobilized to the area following distress calls of bandit activity in the area. One bandit dressed in military camouflage was neutralized, and one pump action gun was recovered,” the commissioner stated further.