Segun Oni

The Campaign Organisation of Ex-Gov. Segun Oni of Ekiti, says its principal has no plan of sharing elective positions and appointments even before the conduct of the 2022 Governorship elections in the state. Mr Yemi Arokodare, the Director-General of the campaign Organisation, said in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, that the allegation was another round of subtle blackmail by political opponents.

Arokodare described the allegation as false and unfounded, alleging that “this is the handiwork of those who are afraid of the overwhelming support enjoyed by Oni in the PDP and across Ekiti State.

According to him, the track records, tradition and political philosophy of Segun Oni transcend the blackmail of sharing appointments.

Arokodare said those who share the philosophy of the former governor about life and politics, know that he does not put the cart before the horse or trade-in phantom appointments sharing under any guise.

He said the Organisation takes issues with all seriousness, saying that it is the responsibility of the team to get people informed and abreast of developments in the State.

“We are guided by the dictates of time, law, wisdom, commonsense, and we have consistently shown an uncommon fidelity to due process.

“By our track-records, we do not corrupt values; we thrive in the ethics of fairness, decency, and constitutionality; therefore, the responsibility of sharing what is the collective benefit of all is that of the party and the leadership.

“It is wisdom for us to understand that there is time for everything.

“Internal party rules and electoral guidelines steer our political process. We trust in the Almighty God to triumph at every phase of this journey. It shall be a new day,” Arokodare added.





