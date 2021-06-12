…Urges Nigerians to promote peace and unity in the country and eschew anything that may cause disaffection

By Henry Umoru

AS Nigerians mark Democracy Day in the country, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has urged everyone to promote peace and unity in the country as well as eschew anything that may cause disaffection among the citizenry.

Senator Musa who felicitated with Nigerians on this remarkable day, pleaded with those in authority to build Institutions of Governance to keep Nigerian Democracy on sure footing, even as he maintained that a united nation is in the best interest of all, irrespective of tribal or religious inclinations.

According to him, one of the cardinal principles of democracy is transparency, just as he called on everyone to imbibe the virtue.

He reiterated the determination of the 9th Senate to play its constitutional role for the benefit of all.

Senator Musa said, “This day is one of extreme significance in our history as a nation as it marks the return of power to the people.

“Our uninterrupted democracy since 1999, is proof of its overwhelming popularity and acceptance, as it has allowed the active participation of everyone in the society in choosing their leader.

“In Niger East, government at all levels will continue to extend the democratic dividend to the greatest majority of our people.

“I want to use this opportunity to again commend our President, Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day in honour of the Late M.K.O. Abiola, who paid a steep price for this participatory government.

“I call on all Nigerlites, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to support our effort to deepen democratic values towards ensuring that our people are major stakeholders in the process of governance.”

Senator Musa who called on Nigerians to have it in mind that sustainable development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, said, “We must therefore come together to ensure that there is no hiding place for criminals seeking to destabilise this country through bloodletting and violence.”

Like this: Like Loading...