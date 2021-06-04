The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has vowed to sue the Nigerian Federal Government for suspending a micro-blogging site ‘Twitter’ indefinitely.

Also, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it will institute a lawsuit against the federal government following the decision to suspend the micro-blogging site operations in Nigeria.

The federal government through the Ministry of Information announced on Friday, June 4, that the microblogging platform has been suspended in Nigeria days after the platform deleted a tweet from President Buhari’s handle.

The NBA president, Olumide Akpata, in a statement made via the social media platform, said the federal government lacked constitutional authority to back its decision.

Akpata described the government’s action as a “disguised attempt to regulate social media, restrict freedom of speech and shrink civic space”.

He said the government has also “suspended the right of Nigerians to freely express their constitutionally guaranteed opinions” through Twitter.

He said if the decision is not reversed, the NBA will sue the government to protect the country’s democracy.

Meanwhile, infuriated by FG’s decision, SERAP via Twitter vowed to sue Nigerian Federal Government for suspending Twitter.

“BREAKING: We’re suing Nigerian authorities over their illegal indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression and access to information including online, and we plan to fight to keep it that way.“@NigeriaGov, we’ll see you in court.

Buhari had in his tweet said: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The tweet, according to the micro-blogging site, “violated the Twitter Rules” as it was taken down.

A move, which forced the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, to accuse Twitter of double standards before announcing the suspension of Twitter’s operations and activities in Nigeria today.

